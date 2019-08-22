Not Russia and not even USA: named a country that could unleash a nuclear war in the near future
Soon India and Pakistan can unleash a nuclear war over control of Kashmir. This was stated by the “FACTS” journalist of the edition “New time” Ivan Yakovina.
“There’s a very dangerous situation. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said angrily that it is time to punish India, which recently allowed its citizens to buy land and property in the disputed state: “we Have precise information that India is here to attack our part of Kashmir. But we’ll give her back.“ Judging by the rhetoric, both sides are preparing for war. They heavily beat the war drums and say: “we are not afraid. We are still steeper than they are. If it is necessary, necessary.“ Both countries have nuclear weapons. I think, for all humanity will be in great trouble if you start a nuclear war between India and Pakistan”, — stated in the message.
According to experts, other nuclear powers will remain on the sidelines and will not take part in this conflict.
“I think no one (no longer join the war. — Ed.). What a crazy start to fight in a foreign, and even nuclear war over a piece of land, which, in General, anyone but these two countries do not need” — said Yakovina.
