Not science fiction: scientists have grown an artificial brain
Every day science fiction is becoming science reality. Who ten years ago could imagine what scientists will be grown in the laboratory of the human brain? Yes, you read it right. Perhaps someone and I will not be surprised. After all, researchers are already being printed on 3D printers such organs as the skin, functioning heart and lungs. However, the question arises: “What do we do with grown a brain?”
Mini-brain (pea-sized), grown in the lab, can generate brain waves similar to human. The goal of this project, the description of which is published in the December issue of Cell Stem Cell on August, 29, had to find new ways of learning disorders in the brain.
Alisson Muotri, a neuroscientist at the University of California in San Diego, raised more than 100 mini-brains in Petri dishes in his lab. For the uninitiated, these brains can also be described as organelles. Muotri plans to use their organelles for the study of neurological disorders, such as autism or epilepsy. Of course, these brains are fully functioning conscious beings such as ourselves, although philosophers can argue otherwise. Because the brain created Muotri, active and has function similar to human neural network, which is able to transmit information.