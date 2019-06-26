Not shared $4.5 billion: trump and Congress again clash over illegal immigrants
The evening of 25 June, the US House of representatives approved a bill on additional costs in the amount of $ 4.5 billion to address humanitarian issues on the us-Mexican border, which among other things includes the provision of additional funding for food, water, medical services and increase the level of safety of unaccompanied children of illegal immigrants.
Now the bill will be sent to the Senate, his chances are very low for some items that are unlikely to appeal to Republicans constituting a majority in the upper chamber of the American Parliament, writes Fox News.
The bill of the house of representatives, which was adopted by 230 votes to 195, contains provisions which deprive the property of Donald trump the opportunity to direct any portion of this funding to support the activities of the immigration and customs services at the border, and it can become a matter of dispute between Democrats and Republicans.
June 24, trump warned that in case of acceptance of the document by Congress, he will veto it, accusing Democrats in the “Addendum to the draft policy statements, which will make our country less safe.”
Democrats in the drafting of the bill referred to recent reports of poor conditions and overcrowded detention centres for illegal immigrants, as well as recent threats trump to hold a mass deportation of illegal immigrants across the United States.
The bill of the house of representatives focuses on creating safer living conditions for unaccompanied children, illegal immigrants and providing them with access to legal services they may need. Some Republicans insist that the crisis on the border has evolved because of the policies pursued by the former President of the USA Barack Obama (the Democratic party).
Last week, the CEO of customs and border management John Sanders said the Agency Associated Press, that is under the care of the Agency, children are dying due to overcrowded detention centres. According to him, the border patrol station currently contains about 15 000 immigrants, more than three times their maximum capacity of 4,000 people, creating hazardous conditions for migrants.
The head of the Department of health and human services Alex Azar urged Congress to take additional measures to address overcrowding in detention centres and exhaustion of funding.
“Tens of thousands of migrants on the border, many of them children, live in a state of need. And because the border Agency are working outside of their capabilities and are on the verge of depletion of funds, they can’t let the Congress or the administration to play games with humanitarian aid”, — said the Chairman of the Committee on appropriations of the house of representatives Nita Lowey.
“That’s why this bill is so important. This would provide the necessary funding for urgent humanitarian needs, including food, diapers and blankets. This will provide strict assurances that the funds will be used only for humanitarian needs and nothing more. And it would protect human rights and dignity of migrants, including by strengthening the protection and standards of care for unaccompanied children. I urge the Senate and the President as soon as possible to promote this bill. We must act immediately to provide assistance,” she added.
The bill focuses entirely on the provision of humanitarian assistance at the border and does not provide funding for the construction of the wall. It involves the allocation of the 934,5 million dollars for providing immigrants with food, water, hygiene items, blankets, medical services and transport.
The bill also provides for the allocation of 866 million dollars to improve the living conditions for unaccompanied minor illegal immigrants and proposes to limit the child’s stay in the shelter the period of 90 days. The rest of the funding will be allocated for additional legal services.
