Not shared: the husband ran away from his wife with the winning lottery ticket of $200 thousand
Husband ran away from his wife with the winning lottery ticket — after the pair discovered they had won $198 653. This writes 7news.
34-year-old Vijak Vanaprasta and his wife 23-year-old Porntida Cannot won worth, able to completely change my life, and decided to split the money equally.
Couple from Thailand received 6 million baht ($198 653) and even went to the local police station to record a victory.
However, the next day Vanaprasert said to his wife that he wants 4 million of the 6 million baht that caused the dispute. He then left the house with the ticket and fled in an unknown direction.
The wife filed a complaint with the local police, fearing that her husband will cash out a win and leave with all the money.
Husband could face 3 years in prison if he was convicted of misappropriation of winnings.
However, after this became known in the local media, her husband returned, saying that he didn’t get the win.
Now the pair are back together and preparing to get their money.