Not skinny: scientists have identified the owner of the most beautiful bodies in the world
Scientists from the University of Texas called the name of the woman with the perfect body — she was a 38-year-old British actress and model Kelly brook. This writes SMnews.
During the study, the researchers took into account variables such as height, weight, hair length and many others. The growth of the Kelly — 1 m 68 cm. Main parameters: bust — 99 cm, waist 69 cm, hip 92 cm
Accordingly, the ideal woman with large Breasts and a pretty waist and relatively small hips. An important factor that influenced the result was the attractiveness of the female figure from a male point of view.
The newspaper reminds that born Kelly Ann Parsons was born in England on 23 November 1979. Her family also brought younger brother. The girl’s mother noticed an attractive appearance daughter at age 16 and sent it to the beauty contest, which she won. In 17 years, Kelly enrolled at the prestigious drama school, but parents had no money for tuition, and she is a future actress was unable to achieve the grant for education.
But she understood that you need to learn, so started to make a study. She worked as a waitress in a tea shop and in parallel attended the auditions of models for advertising. In the end, disturbing photos Brooke appeared in men’s magazines, and it drew the attention of TV producers.
Thus, in 1997, invited her co-host in the show “the Big Breakfast”. She worked with the original leading program and successfully increased its rating, because look at Busty Kelly was going a lot of male viewers. Brooke’s got an impressive filmography. In her “Smallville”, “the Ripper”, “the Italian job” and many other movies.
In 2015 the actress is Dating Jeremy Parisi, judo French, with whom they still live in Los Angeles. In the movie she is not removed from 2015, preferring to travel with her boyfriend and the shooting for the cover of magazines.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Kelly brook took part in the ceremony of the top UK music awards — BRIT Awards in London.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter