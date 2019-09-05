“Not so bad”: well-known actress told me he ate a dead rat (video)
Famous British actress and model Cara Delevingne, who recently confirmed his romance with actress Ashley Benson, told how once ate a dead rat.
In these details, the star of the movie “suicide Squad” shared in the course of the program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“Feast” rat Delevingne had when she was invited to participate in the show “man vs. wild” famous adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls.
Kara admitted that Grylls was her idol, so she was ready for anything. “I ate a rat”, she said. According to Delevingne, the tail of a dead rat noticed it and pointed it out Grills. The traveler replied, “Well, that’s our lunch.”
She noted that the rat “was not very fresh”, though the meat “smelled not so bad.”
We will remind, winter of this year, Delevingne posed naked for the brand Balmain.
