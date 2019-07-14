Not spare the money the fans have sold out the water which washed a famous blogger
19-year-old Instagram-blogger Belle Dolphin sold his “hungry” fans of the water in which they washed, as reported in the media. Jar, decorated in the style of Gamer Girl, cost $30.
The girl however, warned that to drink it is impossible. The product sold out in two days, and she promised to do more in the near future.
After the rally, Belle Dolphin asked subscribers what kind of “strange thing” they would like to buy. She was offered to sell their outfits for the launch codes of nuclear missiles and soul.
However blogers convicted of fraud: a Reddit user allegedly ran a test and found fluid traces of the girl’s DNA. Another user reported that 50 people have contracted herpes after he drank the water from the bathtub Dolphin.
To these accusations the model said in his Instagram, calling them “fake news”: according to her, when this data was leaked, she has not had time to dispatch of the parcel. “Nobody got sick and did not go to the hospital. As for herpes, I have it periodically happens, but in the last year or two there was nothing — no, you can’t get infected! 90% of people suffer from herpes once in your life. It’s not an STD, lol”.
To capitalize on unusual product tried and subscribers blogersha — immediately after the action on eBay appeared used banks worth hundreds and thousands of dollars. However, the online retailer quickly removed these ads.