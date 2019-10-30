“Not such a complicated issue,” Putin made a cynical statement about breeding troops in the Donbas
Russia reacted to the abduction of the Ukrainian army from the line of differentiation in the Gold-4. Russian President Vladimir Putin cynically said that it was not difficult, and now Vladimir Zelensky must continue in the same spirit.
“Not so difficult question — breeding the warring parties on the line of contact in two settlements“, — said Putin.
The Russian President suggests that it is now waiting to go on: “Zelensky on Ukrainian nationalist, of course, you don’t. But will he be able to cope with them… he will Bring to the end what was said publicly…“.
Zelensky was hoping that the withdrawal of troops will bring a meeting with Putin in Normandy format. Putin also held even after the withdrawal of Ukrainian army makes no promises.
“We are always ready to host any meetings, including in the Normandy format. If only they were well prepared and do not lead to empty talk, “said he.
We will remind, on October 29 in the Gold-4 began the withdrawal of Ukrainian army from the boundary line. Zelensky commented on the events replica “Fine, fine.” On 29 October after it became known about the withdrawal of the army, the militants staged 9 attacks in different parts of the demarcation line.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter