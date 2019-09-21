‘Not the answer’: an American died trying to make your unusual offer hands and hearts
The guy drowned, making the proposal of marriage to his girlfriend while on holiday in Tanzania. About it writes RIA Novosti.
During the holidays Steven Weber with his sweetheart Councils Antoine lived in a wooden house. One of the rooms of this house was under water. The man decided to swim from the outside to the window of the room where Kenesh. In his hand was an engagement ring and a sheet of paper with a proposal to marry him.
The girl took the man in the video, which was later published in Facebook. She wrote that Stephen “have not surfaced and did not hear the answer.” What happened to the groom, she said.
“The best day of our lives turned to the worst, the cruelest twist of fate imaginable,” wrote Kenesh in the post.