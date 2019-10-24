Not the anthem included: UEFA has fined France for 20 euros
The European football Union (UEFA) has fined France for 20 million euros because of an error with the anthem, which happened before the match of UEFA Euro 2020 with the national team of Albania (4:1), the website of French radio RFI.
Recall that before the match arena “Stade de France” in suburb of Paris played the national anthem… of Andorra. In this moment the Albanian players started looking at each other, puzzled, and angry fans began to show indecent gestures. While looking for the right anthem, the meeting was postponed by about five minutes. In the end, the national anthem of Albania still sounded. However, the oddities did not end there: the announcer has decided to apologize to Albanians for the wrong song, however, confused the names of countries, calling Albania Armenia.
After the incident, apologize to Albania brought the President of France Emmanuel macron and head coach Didier Deschamps.
Photo Getty Images
