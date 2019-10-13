Not the bottom, and the bottom! In the Russian KVN absolutely ridiculous parodied Zelensky (video)
In the first semi-final of the Higher League of KVN of the Russian Federation parodied President Vladimir Zelensky.
On the “way Zelensky,” work team “Tatneft” from the city of Almetyevsk. A team member portrayed the President of Ukraine, with an emphasis not on humor and sarcasm, as the friendship between the two countries (see the video after 10:40).
So, the “President” remembered “Belarusian airlines”, which “unites Ukraine and Russia”and wished the teams from the two countries acted together. “Someone has to be the first to start talking” — said the imaginary Zelensky.
In the hall were touched and applauded “the President’s speech”.
In addition, the team of Tatneft mentioned Zelensky scandalous conversation with the US President Donald trump, which caused laughter in the hall.
Also, “Zelensky” stated that he remembers about how his long beat Mikhail Galustyan.
Recall that the Russian comedian Galustyan was in may of this year in “purgatory,” “Peacemaker.” Also note that many of the Russian stars, who are banned entry to Ukraine, I hope that Vladimir Zelensky will cancel this ban.
