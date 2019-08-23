Not the double released: photo of Putin in a ridiculous costume laugh network

Double the next President of Russia Vladimir Putin noted in Sochi for the opening ceremony of the world Cup of hockey. A photo posted by Ukrainian political analyst Alexei holomuzki.

“Given the pants to a higher version of Putin — and forgot to attach the ears?))”, was poironizirovat it.

As you know, in trips, Putin frequently changing clothing size. The costumes fit like a glove, in a weird way, “dilate.” All these transformations indirectly confirm the version about the many doubles of the Russian leader.

Recall that in early August golobutsky also noted a discrepancy in the clothing version of Putin. Then the master of the Kremlin allegedly visited educational center “Sirius”.

In turn, the Russian researcher of the theory of Putinism, Igor eidman explains the transformation of the image of Putin with Botox injections.

