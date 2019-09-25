Not the environment and not food: scientists have named the main secret of longevity of Japanese
Japan is a country with highest average life expectancy in the world. Men on average live to 81 years and women to 87 years. Besides, it is also the country with the most elderly population in the world: number of people living over the age limit of 70 years, continues to grow, writes MK.
Professor Hidenori Arai identifies five main reasons for Japanese longevity. In the first place, oddly enough, not environmental factors, the environment or food and… high level of education of the population. Followed by, in descending order: the established system of health care; regular check-UPS health, which for the Japanese is mandatory; physical activity and diet.
“When I say that education affects the level of life expectancy, I don’t mean General education that we receive, — said the expert. — We are talking about a high level of education of the population about healthy lifestyles and issues of dementia. We believe it is important for a primary school is to lay the knowledge that the causes of many diseases lie in how you live and what you eat. We strive to begin your education on the protection of their health as early as possible“.
In the second place, Hidenori Arai puts the health care system: “Since 1965, we have introduced a system of equalization of public health services. Any person may at any time apply to any health care institution — at least in a small clinic, even in the University hospital, and the doctor on the same day it is inspected. While most of the money (approximately 49% of the costs) is spent on those who are 75 years or more. Besides, 20 years ago in Japan introduced a system of voluntary insurance of those who need home care. In the past, the old people we have cared for the children. But in Japan the number of children is declining and the elderly increasing. And the government decided to support them. In addition, the amount of the annual investment in the sector is another 10 trillion yen. Japanese medicine has reached a very high level.”
Japanese specialists seek to improve the population’s level of awareness about metabolic syndrome, which can cause serious diseases such as diabetes, and increases the risk of heart attack. In order to reduce the number of those suffering from the syndrome, in the land of the rising sun for more than 10 years ago, developed and launched a system of regular medical examination for people aged 40 to 74 years. Within its framework every citizen of Japan every three months or every six months may pass a full medical examination in order to monitor the dynamics of weight and to prevent possible health problems. Such a system is bearing fruit: since the launch in 2008, the number of diabetics in the country has dropped by almost 30%, while the number of Japanese deaths due to cardiovascular disease was less than half of Americans.
In addition, Hidenori Arai is confident that the important to health and long life is proper nutrition. Today, the main causes of mortality of the Japanese are cancer (30% of deaths), CVD (15%), cerebrovascular disease and pneumonia. Japanese gerontologist notes that, historically, the Japanese lunch is a very healthy food. It consists of rice, miso soup, fish, algae, pickles, vegetables. Greasy dishes in the Japanese culinary traditions almost no; very little cholesterol. If you stick to this diet, the risk of heart attack is reduced (indicators of heart attacks in the land of the rising sun — one of the lowest in the world; approximately twice lower than in the USA). The only drawback of the Japanese diet — a large amount of salt, which leads to increased blood pressure and risk of strokes. In the end, before the Japanese, today the task is to reduce consumption of “white death”. At the state level adopted a programme to reduce the level of salt in foods. “But of stroke in Japan is more than heart attacks, although their number is declining — complains Hidenori Arai. And the main reason, of course, the high level of salt intake“. Now the Japanese have reached the level of consumption of less than 10 grams of salt a day, and statistics cardiovascular disease has markedly improved. However, the world health organization recommends that you consume no more than 6 grams of salt per day.
Well, if we talk about physical activity is another important key to longevity, then at the National center for geriatrics and gerontology made a curious observation: he studied the graphs of walking speed in Japan in different eras. The conclusion is clear: the faster people go, the longer it will live. “In the last 20 years, the Japanese began to walk much faster. And 90% of those who practice brisk walking, live 10 years longer. For the health of people over 75 years of age is a very important step — a fast walk. Causes of weakness in this age be stroke, dementia, fragility, concomitant changes, falling and fractures. Therefore, the Japanese government pays great attention to accessibility of physical activity for the older population. For older Japanese everywhere free fitness classes,” says Professor Arai.
Among the other secrets of longevity the speaker allocates genetics, safety, socio-economic factors, clean water.
