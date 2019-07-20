Not the first time: a woman took a shower in contact lenses and blind
Imagine that you are blind only because I took a shower without removing eyes contact lenses. Sounds awful, but that’s what happened to 41-year-old resident of the UK.
The woman lost sight in his left eye due to the fact that she was swimming and took a shower in contact lenses, writes the New York Post. It happened because of infection with a parasite that is transferred during such bathing.
According to a report published in the Medical journal New England, a woman came to the doctor with complaints of blurred vision, eye pain and sensitivity to light, which had persisted for two months. She wore soft disposable contact lenses. Tests showed that her left eye is almost not see. Right eye disease has not touched.
Noting that the patient has blurred the cornea, doctors used a special paint that helps to detect the damage of outer membrane of the eye. Under the light affected areas, and smeared with paint, painted in green.
Finding defects in the cornea women, they took samples of cells that tested positive for Acanthamoeba keratitis, a rare parasitic Acanthamoeba, which causes blindness. The report’s authors, led by Dr. Lansen Fu from Manchester Royal eye hospital claim that is related to the use of contact lenses.
The centers for control and prevention of diseases of the U.S. claim that Acanthamoeba often passes through water, soil and even air. People who use contact lenses put themselves at risk if they don’t take proper precautions — it is important to remove the lenses before swimming and shower and not to use tap water for cleaning them.
Although it is rare, there are many documented cases acanthameba of keratitis caused by Acanthamoeba. A girl from UK told me that the same infection led to complications — after treatment she developed miliceiskii encephalomyelitis also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.
According to the Tape.ru, 29-year-old Nick Humphries noticed a scratch on his eye at the beginning of 2018. Then the man decided to go to the doctor and he was diagnosed with acanthamoebic keratitis.
A few months Humphries used eye drops that were supposed to kill the bacteria. However, at some point, he dramatically lost his sight for a sore eye while driving, then still can not recover.
A man has survived multiple surgeries, the doctors did not rule out the risk of amputation eye. He is currently awaiting transplantation of their corneas, which destroyed the infection.
According to Humphreys, he had no idea about the consequences of wearing contact lenses in the shower.
“I can honestly say, if I had the slightest idea of what might happen, I would have never wore contact lenses,” he admitted.
Man collaborates with several charities and hopes to return to a normal life.
The victim 41-year-old woman was discussed above, freed from the parasite, but because of the defeat of the cornea vision not fully recovered. She did a partial transplant of the layer of the eye, after which the patient improved. The medical report also notes that she no longer feels pain in the affected area.