Not the Russian people elected a new General Secretary of PACE
Wednesday, June 26, was elected the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe. It took the post of Minister of foreign Affairs of Croatia Maria pejčinović-Baric. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe is elected for five years. Candidate pejčinović-Buric was supported by 159 delegates. “Against” voted 105 people.
The first representative of Croatia congratulated the current Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Norwegian Thorbjorn Jagland. He held this post for the last 10 years.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Committee of the State Duma’s international Affairs Leonid Slutsky could not, and in the second round to gain the necessary votes to become the new Vice-speaker of PACE. The majority of delegates refused to support the nomination. For Slutsky voted 105 people, refused to support it 154 delegate. Now the Russian delegation should nominate a new candidate for the post.
and regained its right to vote. Delegations from seven countries, including Ukraine, in protest left the session. They return home to be discussed at the parliamentary meetings of the situation.
