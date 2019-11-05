Not the type: Megan Markle publicly accused of lying
Duchess Meghan Markle was back in the center of the scandal: one of the relatives of her ex-boyfriend publicly accuses the wife of Prince Harry in a lie. This writes the newspaper “Seven days” referring to The Sun.
It is reported that Megan in an interview, told the reporter newspaper that her ex-boyfriend Ashley Cole was in it madly in love, supposedly almost followed her, falling asleep with love letters in social networks and begging to meet him at least once.
However, the brother of the football player has publicly expressed that the actress lied, putting his brother in a bad light. He admitted that Megan is not a girl of that type, who like his brother sportsman.
“Markle — girl is totally the type that could fall in love with Ashley. She told him never didn’t like. And certainly, he would never chased after her, begging for a date! This is ridiculous!”, said Matthew Cole.
Megan did not respond to the accusations of the brother of the athlete, though, and explained recently that he is not going to tolerate attacks on their side, as do other members of the Royal family.
In turn, the player behaved like a true gentleman and did nothing to respond to the words of the Duchess, and also did not object brother when he began to stand up for him, accusing Meghan Markle in far-fetched fantasies.
We will remind that earlier the actress has already violated some of the traditions and morals of the British, which came repeatedly under criticism from fans of the Royal family.
As previously reported “FACTS”, sister Meghan Markle collapsed on top of her with criticism, accusing them of hypocrisy.
