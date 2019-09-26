Not their day: Svitolina and Yastremsky stopped the fight at the tournament in China (video)
At the prestigious tournament in Wuhan, China with a prize Fund of 2 million 828 thousand dollars was held quarterfinal matches.
Unfortunately, two Ukrainian tennis players that have reached this stage, stopped the fight. 19-year-old Dayana Yastremsky (27th position in the world women’s rankings), eve created loud sensation, having beaten the second racket of the world the Czech Carolina Pliskova, were unable to oppose another Czech Petra Kvitova (7-I) — 2:6, 4:6.
As for Elina Svitolina, which is located on the third line of the list of the best tennis players in the world, it was opposed by the American Alison Risk (35-I), which beat in three previous meetings. Unfortunately, this time the struggle of the Ukrainian did not work (probably affected sore knee), and the match ended in two sets in favor of the opponent — 1:6, 3:6.
The @wuhanopentennis semifinal slate is complete after @Riske4rewards defeats Svitolina 6-1, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/xljGzSJ8rP
— WTA (@WTA) September 26, 2019.
Thus, for participation in the tournament our compatriot earned 59 $ 960 and missed the opportunity to meet each other in the semi-finals — in the finals will now compete Kvitova Risk.
But the 19-year-old Katarina Zavacka (142-I) continues successful performance in Tashkent. Beating the Russians angelina Kalinskogo (116-I) — 6:0, 6:2, Ukrainka for the first time in his career he reached the semifinals of the WTA tournament, where they will play the Romanian Sorani of Kirsta (96-I).
19-year-old Katarina Zavacka
