Not to waste in South Africa started to produce gin made from elephant dung (video)

Not to waste in South Africa started to produce gin made from elephant dung
In distant South Africa, where recently visited by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie, recorded a fun event: one couple released the first batch of unusual gin from elephant dung.
This writes the portal the Akogol news.
It is reported that a new alcoholic drink has an unusual aromatic fruity flavor, while it may differ in each bottle.
By studying the circumstances that led the couple to this rather strange business, journalists found that biologists went on a Safari and got many pleasant emotions.
After returning home, they experienced a kind of Epiphany: why not use their beloved elephants for the manufacture of liquor?
The reason is the digestive system of the African giants has a low efficiency, and it is absorbed only half of the food eaten. The rest of the mass out in the form of feces. And since elephants prefer different berries, fruits, flowers, etc., their poop have a pleasant smell.
From concept to implementation it took very little, and the first batch of alcohol from elephant dung was ready. For new varieties of gin I even invented a new name — Indlovu. In Zulu language this means “elephant”. Each bottle is marked, which marked the gathering place of manure, and sold at a price of $ 32 per bottle. According to the place of gathering of “wine” a taste of alcohol will vary slightly.
According to “producers” of 5 waste bags elephants can produce 3-4 thousand bottles of alcohol.
