Not treat: COVID-19 may not be respiratory disease, and the cure for it is already there
Scientists from Switzerland and the USA found that the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can infect cells in the blood vessels and lead to serious heart diseases. If this is true — drugs COVID-19 can be prepared. About it writes “New time”.
Despite the easing of quarantine in many countries, scientists continue to investigate how SARS-CoV-2 affects the human body.
Previously doctors have determined that people who have heart problems are at increased risk because of the epidemic — they can develop serious complications COVID-19.
Violations and additional load on the cardiovascular system associated with inflammatory processes that occur in the body during infection.
However, the main cause of morbidity and mortality from the new coronavirus is still considered the defeat of the human respiratory system.
To change our perception about this disease maybe a new study, researchers from Switzerland and the USA: experts stated that this respiratory virus infects human blood cells and causes of cardiovascular disease.
It confirms not only the statistics of deaths from COVID-19 that have been associated with heart disease, but also discovered the unusual properties of coronavirus: unlike their relatives, the strain SARS-CoV-2 can penetrate into the blood vessels, destroying the tissue of the lungs.
Tell that means new research and how it can change the treatment of COVID-19.
To the heart through the lungs
Recently a group of scientists from the University hospital in Zurich and Harvard medical school in Boston said that the virus SARS-CoV-2 leads to infection of human blood cells, which protect the cardiovascular system.
The results of their study noted that, destroying the lung tissue of the patient, the virus enters the blood vessels and infect the endothelial cells.
Scientists theorize that their discovery could confirm that SARS-CoV-2 is actually a virus that affects primarily the cardiovascular system and leads to death through the complexities of the heart.
As explained by one of the authors of the study, MD Mandeep Mehra, the endothelial cells to protect blood vessels and secrete proteins that affect blood clotting and immune response.
In his article, scientists have confirmed that people with COVID-19 was damaged endothelial cells in the lung, heart, kidney, liver and intestines.
According to them, the main difference between the new strain of coronavirus from a similar influenza type viruses SARS and H1N1 is that SARS-CoV-2 not only enters the body through the respiratory tract, but also moves from the alveoli into the blood vessels.
As explained by the doctor of medical Sciences, and Professor of Microbiology Benhur Whether the difference between SARS and SARS-CoV-2 is an additional protein that is needed for the virus to activate and spread. This protein is in the endothelial cells and allows the new coronavirus to attack the cardiovascular system.
“In SARS1 protein, required for cleavage, there may be only light, so it can reproduce. As far as I know, in fact it is not systematic. SARS-CoV-2 cleaved protein called furin, and this represents a great danger because furin is present in all our cells, it is widespread,” says Dr. Benhur Lee.
Since endothelial cells are responsible for the maintenance of normal blood coagulation and uniform its flow in the blood vessels, the researchers suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may be the cause of death of patients from heart attack.
In other words, the new coronavirus can infect endothelial cells and cause blood vessel inflammation. This in turn can lead to a lack of blood supply to the body, closure of blood vessels by blood clots and increased risk of heart attack.
New theory may explain not only why people who have problems with cardiovascular system are suffering from COVID-19 more often, but also why ventilation does not allow to save patients: the blockage of oxygen in the blood vessels in the lungs disrupts the normal circulation of air in the body, even if the artificial circulation.
Scientists repeatedly confirmed the presence of thrombi in the blood of patients who died from COVID-19.
It is significant that if severe symptoms of coronavirus and death from the disease is indeed associated with lesions of the cardiovascular system — scientists already can be ready-made medicines to fight COVID-19.
According to recent studies by scientists from China and the United States, in which experts analyzed about 9 thousand patients with COVID-19 — people who use drugs to stabilize the cardiovascular system, mortality rates were much lower.
“We’re talking about what may be the best antiviral therapy is not really an antiviral therapy. The best therapy can be medicine, stabilizing the endothelial cells in blood vessels,” says Mandeep Mehra.
Overweight — excess risks
A new study on the relationship of coronavirus with cardiovascular disease may also explain another statistical phenomenon about the pandemic COVID-19.
According to a recent study by scientists from new York University, severe degree of obesity is a greater risk of hospitalization of a patient with COVID-19 than heart failure, Smoking, diabetes or chronic kidney disease.
According to the statistics of mortality and morbidity COVID-19 in China, more than 88% of people killed by the coronavirus, was overweight. And only 18,95% of patients with COVID-19 and overweight managed to survive.
Scientists from the Medical school of West Virginia University said in their study that overweight or obesity is one of the main factors of development of cardiovascular diseases, in particular increased resistance to insulin, dyslipidemia and hypertension.
“It is obvious that the development of obesity can have and often difficult to predict the impact on blood vessel function,” wrote the authors.
In Medical school at Johns Hopkins University also declare that in the US, obesity has become one of the key risk factors when infected COVID-19, since almost half of the hospitalized patients, the body mass index (BMI) was above 30.
To determine BMI, divide a person’s weight in kilograms by the square of his height in meters. For example, if your height is 1.8 m and weight 80 kg, BMI of you will have 24,6 (80: (1,8 * 1,8)).
According to who recommendations, the norm is a BMI of 18.5 to 25. Anything below a BMI of 18.5 is considered underweight, a BMI between 25 and 30 indicates overweight. Varying degrees of obesity is considered a BMI from 30 to 40 or more.
Scientists do not exclude that due to the high BMI in many patients with COVID-19 in the United States, in this country there was a high rate of hospitalization of young people: approximately 20% of patients with severe symptoms were aged 20 to 44 years.
“Overweight people need more oxygen. This means that their body is actually subjected to a greater pressure,” said Professor Naveed Sattar of Glasgow University.
According to the doctor of medical science at Stanford University and co-founder Enara Health, which is engaged in the research and treatment of obesity, Rami Balon, that obesity can be “devastating pandemic in human history”.
Therefore, according to Balon, health systems in different countries should allocate as many resources to fight obesity, how much they produce other serious diseases.
