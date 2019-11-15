Not Ukraine, and Putin: ex-US Ambassador Jovanovic has accused trump of lying
Ex-US Ambassador in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, who previously rejected the charges against her lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani, spoke at public hearings in Congress on the case concerning the impeachment of Donald trump. In her speech, she said that representatives of Ukraine did not intervene in the electoral process in the United States of America in 2016, writes “Gromadske radio”.
According to Jovanovic, the American Embassy did not find a single fact of Ukraine’s influence on the U.S. presidential election in 2016. She added that the US intelligence community also “finally determined” that those who tried to interfere in the elections was solely from Russia.
In addition, the ex-Ambassador opposed the endorsement of trump, the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden worked in Ukraine for personal interests during the administration of President Barack Obama. Jovanovic stressed that Biden spent “official US policy”.
We will remind, earlier it was reported that the President of the United States trump complained to the former special representative of the state Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker for possible interference in presidential elections in 2016 from the Ukraine.
The assertion that Ukraine interfered in American elections, actively promoted the head of the election headquarters of the Republican party by Paul Manafort. He argued that Ukraine interfered in the elections, not Russia.
As previously reported “FACTS”, on Friday, November 15, the White house fulfilled the promise of the President of the United States Donald trump and published the transcript of his first telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. The interview took place April 21, 2019. Trump called Zelensky, to congratulate him on his victory in the second round of the presidential election.
