Not updated news feed in Instagram has been a massive failure
In Instagram it’s global failure. Social network users complain that the can’t log in on the page, and those who managed to log in, I see events and publications friends. Also complain of missing messages, failures in the search, the inability to search by popular tags.
Service DownDetector, which monitors operational failures in the social networks, shows that Instagram is not functioning properly, users in the United States and in Europe. Failures noted by the inhabitants of London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Milan, Budapest, Moscow. In Ukraine unstable on Instagram complaining in Kiev and Kharkov.
Statistics show that most complaints (three of four) goes to neobessudte news.
Recall the previous failure of the service recorded 4 Aug. Unstable in addition to Instagram, users also complained about the work Facebook. Before large-scale failure, social network users have experienced on July 17.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter