Nothing: Lesya Nikityuk laughed at the dress Bella Hadid (photo)
Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk believes that the famous American model Bella Hadid has repeated her outfit. As we remember, Nikityuk shone in the cast dress on the red carpet of Odessa film festival. And here she saw a similar dress on Bella Hadid.
“No, well, okay, of course”, signed Les pictures, which she and Bella are standing in similar poses.
American in a red outfit sported on the show of Ralph Lauren. According to critics, it was one of the most striking outfits at fashion Week in new York.
View this post in Instagram
But the dress is Lesya Nikityuk compatriots called failed.
By the way, the dress Lesi differed daring cut, which helped to demonstrate long legs.
Recall that in social networks demonstrates not only the legs, and a slender figure in a swimsuit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter