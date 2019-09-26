‘Nothing like a bomb’: intelligence and the more than 200 Democrats in favor of impeachment trump
The administration of Donald trump prepares to publish the complaint to the President of the United States from the us intelligence that initiated the impeachment proceedings.
This should happen on Thursday, September 26, the day after the White house published a transcript of conversation between Donald trump, Vladimir Zelensky, about which was written the complaint. Transcript not forced Democrats to abandon their plans — moreover, support for impeachment in Congress even increased. Some Republicans also expressed concern about the actions of trump, but not many.
Trump did not offer Ukraine financial aid in exchange for the investigation against Biden, but persistently asked about it
Tuesday, September 24, the speaker of the house of representatives and the democratic majority leader Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of procedure of impeachment, the reason for which became the talk of Donald trump with Vladimir Zelensky, on 25 July 2019. After that, the White house decided to publish a transcript of the conversation. Shortly before the US President asked the rhetorical question, I’m sorry if they are Democrats. This was not the case: moreover, the number of members of the Democratic party, publicly supported the impeachment, continued to increase. By the end of the day on September 25 of 235 Democrats sitting in the House of representatives, only 16 voted in support of the investigation against the President.
The main argument of trump and his supporters now is that the decoding cannot be concluded that the US President offered the Ukrainian leader “quid” (quid pro quo) — financial assistance in exchange for the investigation against the family of Joe Biden, his likely competitor in the presidential election of 2020.
Supporters of impeachment however, I believe that the fact that the US President asked for a foreign head of state to investigate the activities of its political opponents, is a serious violation (as per the us Constitution, the reason for impeachment may be bribery, treason and “other high crimes and offences”), abuse of authority and the abuse of presidential power. They also draw attention to another fact: trump insisted in attended his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. attorney General William Barr. Thus, he showed a very high interest in the prosecution of Biden.
Moreover, according to opponents of the American President, he indirectly hinted at a relationship between financial support and the investigation, when he said that a good attitude of the USA to Ukraine was not always “mutual,” and that has to change.
Finally, supporters of impeachment need to clarify what parts of the conversation were not included in the published text, which made the explanation that it is not verbatim transmission of the conversation.
In Congress await the publication of complaints against trump’s intelligence. Those who have seen, differences in estimates of how serious it is
New details of the investigation against trump, should appear closer to the evening of September 26 Moscow time, when, according to CNN, due to be published the complaint of an unnamed us intelligence official at the US President. Shortly after the conversation with trump Zelensky officer informed superiors that, from his point of view, the actions of the President of the United States could pose a threat to national security. However, the acting Director of National intelligence of the USA Joseph Maguire, appointed by the President, refused to give complaint to Congress, and was this supported by the Department of justice headed by another appointee trump, William Barr. Nevertheless, the Congress received information about the appropriate treatment without specifying the specific details, then this information got to the press and marked the beginning of the scandal.
The text of the complaint reviewed by a small group of congressmen. According to CNN, the identity of the Complainant remained unknown — like his job. The document consists of 10-12 pages and applies not only to the conversation of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, but it is not known if there are any complaints on trump about his other actions.
The congressmen who have read the papers, assess differently the degree of importance. In particular, the leader of the democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer said that the information presented disturb him even more than the transcript of the conversation. Similarly, he expressed and other Democrats, one of whom in an interview with CBS anonymously said that the complaint is nothing like a bomb.
At the same time a member of the house of representatives, Republican Rod Stewart, also read the text of the complaint, stated that he sees no reason for concern. Similar evaluation was also given other Republicans who read the text, in response to journalists ‘ questions.
Some Republicans are concerned about the actions of trump. But while they are not very much
Without the support of a significant number of Republican opponents trump will not be able to remove him from office, because during the final vote, for it must pronounce two thirds of the members of the Senate, and there the Republican party the majority with 53 votes, with 45 Democrats and two independent politicians (one of them is Bernie Sanders). While some of the congressional Republicans expressed concern over the actions of trump. So, the Senator from Utah, MITT Romney said that “extremely alarmed” what happened and after decryption of the conversation has not changed his opinion on this matter. He previously said would focus on offering “services for services” or lack thereof in the assessment of trump. It is worth noting that Romney is one of the informal leaders of that part of the Republican party, which is always critical of the activities of the current President.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania called the trump conversation with Zelensky “unacceptable”. His fellow party member from Ohio, Rob Portman said that in the transcript of the conversation he was surprised and he remains at the previous opinion — “he [Trump] shouldn’t do it.”
Other Republicans demonstrate support of the President. In particular, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell described as “ridiculous” any suggestion that in conversation trump and Zelensky is something that provides grounds for impeachment.
In order to trump was removed from power, this solution should support at least 20 Republicans — on the condition that he will vote all the Democrats and both independent senators.
But why now, and not after a two-year investigation Muller on the relationship of the tramp with Russia?
Explanation in a column for the Guardian newspaper gave the American scientist Jeffrey Kabaservice, who writes that in contrast to the report of spectracolor Robert Mueller, “the Ukrainian scandal embodies a clear and blatant example of corruption and also threat to us national security and electoral processes” — meaning that Biden could compete with Trump in the election of 2020.
About the beginning of procedure of impeachment was announced by the representative of the Democratic party of Nancy Pelosi — she’s the speaker of the house of representatives, it included in its scope. In the spring of 2019 Pelosi was one of the first, even before the outcome of the investigation Mueller, made it clear that it opposes the removal of the tramp from office. Two of the three cases of impeachment in American history have in the last 50 years. As noted by NPR, the procedure did not enjoy much electoral support; indeed, President bill Clinton after the failed impeachment has become even more popular than before.
According to CNN, the impeachment “will soon turn into a battle for the political soul of America: how the voters will react will depend on who takes the White house in 2020, and where will move the country in the coming years.” However, many of the media doubt that the Democrats will be able to achieve the removal of the tramp from the government. But a good scenario, they will be able to demoralize them ahead of the elections. However, when poor — will hit their own positions.