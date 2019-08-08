Nothing to hide: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin on the beach in the Hamptons
After the reunification of the celebrity ceased so hard to hide from the paparazzi.
In may, the star of “50 shades of grey” Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have split up after two years of relationship, but in the end of July I realized I was wrong and was reunited again. To the delight of the paparazzi, Dakota and Chris changed his mind not only to leave, but to hide from photographers. Over the last couple of days appeared on walks several times that they directly record! Yesterday, Chris and Dakota, for example, was spotted on the beach in the Hamptons, new York, and the day before, according to the Daily Mail, they attended a concert of the Rolling Stones.
For the first time about the affair Dakota and Chris began in October 2017, when I saw them together and one of the sushi bars in Los Angeles. After that, Johnson was spotted at the Coldplay concert in Argentina, and the paparazzi began to regularly spread in the network, their pictures — for example, on the beach.
Friends of Chris, mother of the Dakota Melanie Griffith and father don Johnson shortly commented on this relationship and endorsed them. She Dakota for the first time commented on the relationship with Chris only in September 2018, saying he was very happy. And in October, the Dakota even had to refute the rumors about her pregnancy.
Chris Martin was 13 years married to Gwyneth Paltrow, they have two growing children — 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses. After the divorce and before Dakota the actor dated Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.