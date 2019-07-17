Nothing unusual: Jennifer Lopez with a towel on his head in the center of new York

| July 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

To disguise it, famous people go on stealth: hidden behind big sunglasses, masks, wear wigs, hats, caps and even a burqa, like Madonna. However, Jennifer Lopez all surpassed: she appeared on the streets of new York with a bath towel on his head.

Ничего необычного: Дженнифер Лопес с полотенцем на голове в центре Нью-Йорка

Complements its unusual way Jennifer sunglasses, sports suit and schists.

No one knows what inspired the famous singer to appear in such a manner in a public place. It is doubtful that a girl, even a stranger appeared in a towel in the center of new York in the afternoon, go unnoticed. And the ordinary situation — not yet drier hair came in a taxi (and in the case of Jennifer Lopez — personal driver in a silver Cadillac Escalade), hard to imagine.

Meanwhile, in this form, Jennifer went on her first solo concert at Madison Square Garden, where he later appeared before the audience in full regalia … with a beautiful hairstyle and bright makeup.

So, blame strict hairdresser — ordered Jen to be laying certainly with a clear head.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.