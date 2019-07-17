Nothing unusual: Jennifer Lopez with a towel on his head in the center of new York
To disguise it, famous people go on stealth: hidden behind big sunglasses, masks, wear wigs, hats, caps and even a burqa, like Madonna. However, Jennifer Lopez all surpassed: she appeared on the streets of new York with a bath towel on his head.
Complements its unusual way Jennifer sunglasses, sports suit and schists.
No one knows what inspired the famous singer to appear in such a manner in a public place. It is doubtful that a girl, even a stranger appeared in a towel in the center of new York in the afternoon, go unnoticed. And the ordinary situation — not yet drier hair came in a taxi (and in the case of Jennifer Lopez — personal driver in a silver Cadillac Escalade), hard to imagine.
Meanwhile, in this form, Jennifer went on her first solo concert at Madison Square Garden, where he later appeared before the audience in full regalia … with a beautiful hairstyle and bright makeup.
So, blame strict hairdresser — ordered Jen to be laying certainly with a clear head.