“Nothing will help” is: beating cancer, the actress has sympathized Zavorotnyuk
Russian actor Alexander Yakovlev, who, according to her, in the past got rid of a malignant tumor, sympathized with his colleague Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
The star of “the Crew” told the portal the portal Teleprogramma.pro that she managed to win the fourth stage of cancer.
“I was just lucky that I found your brilliant specialist. Up to this point I was dying. Understand, a person does not feel either the first or second stage”she said.
Yakovlev called keep fingers crossed for Zavorotnyuk, noting that fame doesn’t help in the fight against cancer.
“It does not help anything — neither money nor connections. Nothing will help if you yourself do not understand, in what condition you’re in”, — said the actress.
We will remind that earlier the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk urged to pray for the actress.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter