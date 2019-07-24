Notice very difficult: an illusion in the photo put the network to a standstill

| July 24, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Заметить крайне сложно: иллюзия на фото поставила сеть в тупик

On 19 July, the Australian company Snake Catchers Sunshine Coast of Queensland, specializing in the catching of reptiles, decided to see network users on the care and has published in Facebook a picture of the house, which was recently caught snake, according to “Today”.

Shown here is a summer veranda with table and sofa, surrounded by greenery. Many users felt that the snake on this frame to see the impossible, but some tried to find the answer. It turned out that in the picture there is a carpet Python, which is located on top of the pillows.

Snake catcher named STU as proof, posted a video with a reptile from another angle. He also admitted that the puzzle was extremely difficult, but noted that to see the snake still possible.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.