“Noticeably better”: Zavorotnyuk was operated in Moscow
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was operated in one of private clinics of Moscow, where she was treated, and only then sent to rehab.
This was announced by the friends of the family of the actress kp.ru.
“After the surgery she felt much better”, — they noted.
According to interlocutors of the edition, the family is not in need of material help, because the husband of actress earns well.
“If the show in Moscow or regions, the latter gets one out on the ice more than 100 thousand rubles. Overseas fees Petit more impressive. There Chernyshev pay an average of 10 thousand euros for one performance. But it’s not just about money: for the treatment of his wife Peter hooked up all my connections”, — said friends Zavorotnyuk.
They stressed that the latter’s wife. But the family Zavorotnyuk worried because of negative information in the media. “Relatives are worried that in the media a lot of false information, she has twice “buried”… In fact she is recovering, undergoing rehabilitation — including in the pool” — summed up the friends actress.
