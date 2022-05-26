Notifications about alarms can now be removed through the add-on “Kyiv Digital” – KMDA

Alerts about broken anxiety can now be removed through the add-on "Kyiv Digital", CMDA— > Irina ALEKSIEVA, "FACTI"

Kiyani, who often smell the sounds of sirens, can receive notifications about alarms through "Kyiv Digital". About this intercessor, the mayor of Kiev, Petro Olenich.

in App Store or Google Play.

Click on your profile icon.

Select «Alerts».

Please note all notifications and changes that smells are also allowed in the phone settings.

In addition, you can also subscribe to the CMDA Telegram channel.

For sure, the Ministry of Health has published instructions on how to eliminate threats of chemical contamination.

