Notorious football agent referred to the existing transfer system “a form of human trafficking”
Mino Rayol
Famous Dutch football agent Mino Rayol commented on the statement about Football Links, Manager, has earned 49 million euros in just one transfer Field Pogba in the “Manchester United”.
“I never talked with the leadership of the DOJ without respect. But you know, people from FIFA wanted to spit on the law on protection of personal data and will only affect public opinion,” said the Rayol in an interview with Sport/Voetbalmagazine.“Everyone is talking only about my money and no one cares to “Ajax”, which transfers two players earned 150 million (Matteis de Ligt in Juventus and Frankie de Jong – Barcelona – approx. LB.ua).
As for FIFA I believe that it should recede into the background. Forget the old system. The time has come to start a revolution.
The current system of transfers – full game. The current transfer system – a form of trafficking,” said 52-year-old Mino.
I can add Rayol is the agent of players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mario Balotelli and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Blaise Matuidi, Lorenzo Insigne, Marco verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mattijs De Ligt and others.