Notorious mixed martial arts tournament UFC 249 will be held in California, despite the ban of the state for activities
Tachi Palace Casino Resort
The first sporting event to the top level during the pandemic coronavirus – the battle between the Americans Tony Ferguson (28 fights, 25 wins and 3 losses) and Justin Geydzhi (23 fights, 21 wins and 2 losses) in the framework of the main event of UFC 249 will be held in California, according to MMA Junkie.
The match, as planned, will take place on April 18. At this stage of the tournament selected Tachi Palace Casino Resort.
It is noteworthy that until the end of may in California, a ban on the holding of sporting events, but the territory comes with the Indian community “Santa Rosa” and is not subject to some legislative acts of the state.
Recently UFC President Dana white announced the hire of a private island to carry out the battles in the next two months it was expected that the meeting between Ferguson and Geydzhi will take place there.
Originally the main event of UFC 249 was to be the battle of Ferguson vs Habib Nurmagomedov, but the Russians refused to fight the pandemic coronavirus and Russia imposed a quarantine, in consequence of which Habib was unable to leave the country.