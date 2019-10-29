November 12 – the day of the fulfillment of desires for the Four signs of the Zodiac
The fulfillment of desire is something magical, fantastic. Each of us remembers from childhood, like Santa Claus brought the new year is what we wrote to him in the letter. Of course, growing up, we understand that the Christmas story is just a fairy tale. But to believe in miracles never cease, even the most desperate skeptics.
However, our desires become more expensive and more material. Already want to a fabulous Santa brought gifts, and we are able to give all something to dream about.
To adults, wishes fulfilled we must work hard. Without money, as it turned out, wishes don’t come true.
In adults, the desires reduced to the fact, that everyone was healthy to career up to money just arrived.
It seems that everything should happen quickly. Especially believe that young people who just make their first adult steps.
They firmly believe that it is necessary only to make a wish, and it will surely come. However, forget that you have to work to ensure that everything was as you want.
But this is typical of youth. Unfortunately, the early years pass very quickly.
However, there are days when some people wishes come true. According to astrologers, one of those days in November will be November 12. This day will be a full moon.
When the Moon is in all its glory to illuminate the night, the Earth, people are waiting for incredible gifts. For the four signs of the Zodiac such gifts will become the desires that must be fulfilled.
From Cancers to fulfill the desire to receive the award. On this day the management decides to encourage the representatives of the mark for hard work.
Unfortunately, Cancers are , by their nature, are not favorites of the authorities. But then you, dear Cancerians, have surpassed themselves. The more questions you have fulfilled an important task.
Of course, your contribution is appreciated. Spend the money on loved ones. You haven’t pampered them with gifts.
Virgo can enjoy a long-awaited journey. Your desire to know friends. Whether podgadat under a full moon, or simply deciding right now to give you a gift, but the permit they had already prepared. Anyway, sure of the stargazers.
Stop and look! This is for you, Scorpions. On this day you will return to the person you almost forgot. He is looking for meeting with you. But he wants to jump in surprise.
It is your cherished desire. But after a while you stopped to think. Apparently they decided that miracles do not happen. And the stars say what happens.
November 12 – a very strong energy day. So, you can safely make a wish. It will come true.
Do Capricorns desire associated with a career. Perhaps on this day you will make an attractive offer. But don’t give up.
You’ve dreamed of that already and have ceased to hope. And in vain. Consider all the details. It will be a successful change of a place of work. More precisely, the gear change on the career ladder.
Every person needs to believe that miracles exist, and wishes can come true. The main thing – to trust and wait. The time will come, and everything will be as you want.