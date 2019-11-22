November 25: end of the black strip for the three signs of the Zodiac — astrologers said
Astrologers gave a very favorable prognosis at the end of November — beginning of December, and said that three signs of the Zodiac will come out of the black strip.
A nice change and a real winter fun is waiting for you if you are willing to accept gifts of fate, if you are waiting for changes and believe in miracles.
Stars gathered in unusual from the point of view of astrology combinations, and this happened not by chance, everything has an explanation.
The end of December, or rather the 25th of this month, carries steep turns of fate and unexpected turns in the direction where shines happiness.
If you have recently experienced difficulties, if not really, home is just worse, then this must come to an end.
The black strip cannot last forever, it is not a river, it’s just a stripe, which sooner or later will be replaced by the white stripe.
November 25, the day will come when the stars will share these two bands, putting between them a big line, leaving the abyss separating good and evil.
From that day in the lives of all who suffered, there will be a white stripe, this is a good time of happiness, celebration, good luck and success in everything.
If you are now on the verge of a nervous breakdown, then you should know that 25 November would be a day of balance.
From this point life will return to normal, and you’ll receive all the happy gifts of life which had long been denied.
Scorpio gets full all its belated happiness that fate, somehow, was not given him at the beginning of November.
It was so bad, from all sides rained failure, loss and disappointment, and now it needs to end.
25 Nov your life will Shine like the sun, and gives joy of new victories and Grand discoveries.
Your life will suddenly burst with new plans, and you will begin to be active, and most importantly — all of you definitely will!
In the life of Libra on November 25, will end the cash crisis, they can afford to spend money even for his personal antics.
Treat yourself once again will not be superfluous, in fact, Libra is so often denied myself everything.
The end of November and December will give you gifts, you will have plenty of time to rest, and you can spend it the way you want.
Take your time to drink all the Cup of joy, it’s going to become so big that it is enough for 2020, at least at its beginning!
The end of November and the end of the year as a whole will give you and end the black strip for the Fish and for the whole of their environment.
In your case, will work out the sphere of life that brought most of the problems, and you couldn’t handle without the help of stars.
Now if you don’t believe in their good fortune, the 25 November will come the day when everything is back to normal, almost without your intervention.
It will be a day that will go down in history of your life, and it starts with the beginning of a new happiness, present that uncomplicated!