November discounts: 8 products that worth to buy in this month
November discounts is likely to make us think about Thanksgiving, Black Friday and cyber Monday. However, this is not the only day to make purchases — throughout November in a variety of stores have amazing deals. Edition of Money Talks News has compiled a list of 8 things to buy in November and 4 — with the purchase which it is better to wait.
1. Halloween candy
Any decor on the theme of the holiday and candy go on sale immediately after the holiday, and Halloween is no exception.
Closer to Halloween, we expect modest discounts, but once the holiday is over, you can see giant packs of candy with a discount up to 50%.
Over time, the discounts will be even greater. But, the longer you wait, the more likely that the product will end.
2. Halloween costumes
Similarly, the stores will offer up to 30% discount on costumes to Halloween, but if you refrain from buying, you can collect a whole outfit for Halloween 2020 for a fraction of that cost, which was before the holiday.
Again, it is important to note that over time will rapidly decrease.
3. Decor for Halloween
If you’re looking to stock up on decorations for Halloween next year, you know that stores can offer a discount of at least 50% on the balance of goods in November.
It happens that the stores offer higher discounts, but this time there is a small selection of products.
4. Cheap Christmas flights
The holidays yet to come, but now is the time to look for tickets for the New year.
App Hopper recommends to book your flight no later than November 5th.
5. School supplies
Today in most schools started the first semester, so you may not even come to mind to look for school supplies. But if you refrain from purchases in August, when prices increase sharply, you can purchase these items now at a fairly low price.
For the holidays you can even give your child a new backpack.
6. Sale in honor of veterans Day
Veterans day is probably the last chance really to get on sale before Black Friday is gaining momentum. Discounts will be slightly less than on Black Friday, but more choice and less queues.
Department stores is a great place to find discounts on veterans Day.
7. The purchase of all necessary for baking
If on holidays you like to enjoy cakes, in early November is the time to begin to carefully monitor the advertising of local products.
Maybe you will be lucky to find bakeware, but even if you don’t, the stores will start discounts on products for upcoming holiday dinners.
Looking for in-store flour, sugar, chocolate chips, canned pumpkin and cranberry sauce.
8. Seasonal fruits and vegetables
In the colder months you may not think of such products as a good buy, but here is what to use.
The best deals include winter vegetables — beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, leeks, mushrooms, parsnips, pumpkins, rutabagas, spinach, sweet potatoes, turnips and winter squash.
But if you are looking for the freshest fruits, look for cranberries, oranges, pears, persimmons, pomegranates and tangerines, they are usually very good discounts.
November is full of amazing suggestions, but not all are worth buying this month:
Winter clothes
- Do not buy in November.
- Best buy in the new year.
- Why: may be a few good offers, but Jan will act best discounts on a wider range.
Gift cards
- Do not buy in November.
- Buy better in the beginning of December.
- Why: this month will be a few gift cards, but in December they will be much more.
Equipment for exercise
- Do not buy in November.
- Buy in January.
- Why: fitness equipment of all types will be sold at a great price in January, when everyone is focused on gifts for the new year.
Jewelry
- Do not buy in November.
- Buy in December.
- Why: in December there will be more great deals.