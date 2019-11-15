‘Now I live on the street’: how medical bills bankrupt insured Americans
One in six Americans has credit report unpaid bill for medical services. The total is $81 billion In 2018 approximately every 12th American does not have health insurance. But even those who have it, is not protected from huge debt due to medical bills, writes The Guardian.
From Suzanne LeClair from Westpalmbeach, Florida, first diagnosed with cancer. With this diagnosis she is fighting still. Now, like many other Americans facing life-threatening illness, the woman went bankrupt despite having health insurance.
Prior to its first operation associated with cancer, the hospital said they took her health insurance from your employer.
“I paid $ 300. After the operation has started to receive all invoices. It turned out that the only thing covered by insurance was my bunk in the ward. All due to the fact that the hospital was not in network of my insurance. Accounts amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars, so I had no other choice but to declare bankruptcy,” said LeClair.
Now LeClair is on the verge of a second time to file for bankruptcy. All because of growing medical debt that she accumulated after additional operations related to cancer, regular doctor appointments, medications and supplies. And all this despite the presence of health insurance.
“My medical bills account for 52 000$. I did everything from credit cards to consolidation, I just continue to pay the debts under one credit card with different interest free until you can pay next time,” added LeClair.
“This is the side of cancer that most people do not understand and do not know and it never ends. Everything just continues to accumulate and accumulate again and you in debt that you can’t believe,” she added.
Bankruptcy may also make it difficult to find work, given that many employers will disqualify a candidate with a bankruptcy. It is easy to identify when verifying data.
According to a study published in February 2019, and annually register approximately 530 000 bankruptcies due to debt due to illness. The study showed that even the act affordable care the Obama administration (known as Obamacare) could not change the share of bankruptcies caused by medical debt, and medical insurance was named as one of the main culprits.
Republicans and Democrats currently do not agree with the administration’s plans trump further weakening Obamacare: it comes to the States it was easier to give up certain demands and offer cheaper insurance plans, which can exacerbate the situation. Health insurance has become one of the characteristic problems in anticipation of the election of 2020. Democrats, including senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, promising a complete revision of the system, and Joe Biden and others are talking about milder reforms. the parties acknowledge that the current system is not working.
“A lot of people, more than 60% declare bankruptcy at least partially due to medical bills. Most of them are insured. It is clear that, in spite of health insurance, many people are expenses not covered by their insurance,” said Himmelstein, lead author of the study, “Medical bankruptcy: is still common, despite the affordable care act service”.
“I have insurance at work, but she has a high payment and deductible. I have to pay $ 450 per month. When you think about how to live from paycheck to paycheck, $ 450 is a lot of money. Some bills are not paid every month,” said Mary Cross, of Detroit, Michigan, which has twice declared bankruptcy since the beginning of 2013 after being hospitalized for pneumonia. She needed an operation on her lungs.
“I are struggling to stay afloat due to the fact that he underwent surgery in January of this year. I had a call from the billing Department at the hospital where I had surgery,” added Cross.
In Savannah, Georgia, 35-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, recently found himself homeless and unemployed due to prolonged hospital stays and hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical debt.
For many years he had diabetes 1-go type. Due to problems with regulation of blood sugar level in April 2019 the man amputated toes.
“I had to reduce working hours and pay bills has become more difficult. But in July of 2019, I was again taken to the hospital, and I got fired from work because I was in the hospital. I lost my insurance. I had a leg amputated, which means I still can’t work,” he said.
Now he is working to attempt to declare bankruptcy, to close medical debt, which he received after amputations.
“I have accumulated more than $ 400,000 for medical bills and hearing disability is waiting for me for at least 6 months. I have all the money, lost my house, now I live on the street, and no end in sight”, — he said.
