Now in Toronto you can rent a wedding cake (PHOTO)

Even if you’ve never planned a wedding, likely you have an idea of how expensive this is. And if not present, then you know that the cake can cost several thousand dollars.

And the spouses get the idea that in their environment there is quite often: if you were to rent instead of buying? Local bakery Le Dolci all hands “for”, because they organized, perhaps for the first time in Toronto, rental wedding cakes.

“When customers want a cake worth $2000, and their budget is $500, we offer them this option,” says Lisa Sanguedolce from Le Dolci.

“You choose one of our pre-prepared “as if” cakes and we build a real top tier, which the couple will be cut, and then – again! … stabbed him, returned to us, you pay a fraction of the price, and we reuse gorgeous cakes for other couples”.

Rent starts at $500 and ranges to $800. This price includes layout, selection and layer cutting to photos everything looked perfect.

“It is much more affordable than custom-made wedding cakes for $1,000 and above. Some of our competitors, and maybe not if your budget is less than 1K$”.