Now it looks like William Franklin Miller is the most handsome boy in the world
William Franklin Miller (William Franklyn-Miller) — an ordinary schoolboy with an unusual appearance. It is thanks to her already at the age of 4, he got into the world of the fashion business, and in 2016, famous throughout the world as “the most handsome boy on the planet”.
About the success story of William and how the sudden popularity affected his life, read our material. Photographs of a man, of course, included.
William Franklin Miller was born in London on 25 March 2004. When he was small, his family moved to live in Melbourne in Australia.
Most of the diaper William charmed others with her angel appearance — piercing blue eyes, full lips, and manifested in adolescence and refined facial features. All this guy inherited from his mother, the former model and actress Shannon a Franklin-Miller (Shannon Franklyn-Miller). The woman also drew attention to the photogenic son and decided to show it to their friends agents.
So at the age of 4 years William participated in his first photo shoot. After that, the boy had several similar projects, but generally he led a life of an ordinary student.
But boy’s life is dramatically changed when a Japanese blogger found it on the Internet for a photo of William and I decided to share it on his Twitter page. The so liked by other users on the network, that they began to ask the blogger a link to the page boy. By the way, already at the time of William Franklin Miller dubbed “the most beautiful boy in the world”.
All this 12-year-old learned only when on his profile in Instagram started to subscribe to thousands of unknown people. At first he was very surprised and even frightened his relatives thought that the account someone hacked.
But then, thanks to the comments, the boy learned that has suddenly become popular in Japan and China. William was very flattered by such praise. But even then, he couldn’t imagine what he will bring popularity.
Once the information about “the most beautiful boy in the world” has spread on the Internet, William regularly receive offers from various modeling and advertising agencies. It was like some fairy tale! His dream came true in a moment! Even the filmmakers wrote the boy of a message with suggestions to work.
So, the guy was able to star in the TV series “Arrow”, “Jack Irish” and “the Neighbors” and the films “the Observer” and “Rebirth”. Besides, the guy is a welcome guest on all the Asian TV shows. Here he is also frequently invited as an expert.
Now, guy is actively involved in modeling, but in the future plans to star in several projects, as it is recognized that acting experience that he liked.
Also William Franklin Miller is an active user of social networks. It is with great pleasure communicating with their fans and share moments of life.
On account of a guy in Instagram signed by 1.3 million people.
William recognized that in addition to modeling and show business he has other interests. So, for example, man does not exclude the possibility that it will become an architect.