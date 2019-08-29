“Now just declare war on Canada,” Social discuss kiss Melania trump and Justin Trudeau
In the Internet published a funny photo with the reaction of the President of the United States Donald trump on a double spectacular kiss his wife Melania with youngest Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, informs enovosty.com/news.
The first lady of the United States, the Melania trump kissed him, when she saw her husband kissing the wife of the French President at the G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz.
Photos published Ukrainian politician, representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe and PACE Borislav Bereza in Facebook.
He noted that after this tramp can seriously think about building a new wall on the Northern border of the United States, “separating” so the country from Canada, and his wife — from the canadian premiere.
“Photos from the G-7 summit. I don’t know what at this point I think Melania and Trudeau, but trump seemed to think to declare war on Canada, or to simply have a fence?”, — said the Ukrainian politician.