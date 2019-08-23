Now Millennials are buying more homes in Toronto than usual (PHOTO)

Loading...

In the long term for young people in Toronto real estate market seems quite bright. Period the cost of housing without extra charge, reportedly led to the recent surge in sales (the first time) detached houses.

Sales of detached homes increased by 23% this summer across the greater Toronto area. And most of these purchases made by those who first acquire housing.

“From the point of view of our clients, their thinking is not directly related to housing prices, so they look at houses instead of condos,” according to one of the real estate agencies Fivewalls.

Affected by the fact that the millennial age. The majority of professional definitions, this generation includes anyone born between 1980 and 2000. This means that the older Millennials are now 40.

Their total wages, purchasing power and needs at this age cause they can (and want to) afford a separate or semi-detached house.

Besides, this summer in Toronto, in principle, increased sales of real estate, however, and prices that were more than two years in the freeze status, began to grow, what provoked people to think about the urgent purchase of housing, while the cost is still lifting.

It is noted that in spite of all this, Millennials under the age of 35 can’t afford either the house or condo.