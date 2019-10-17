Now officially a husband-cheating has filed for divorce with Lolita
Soon, the singer Lolita Milyavskaya, which surprised postroynevshaya figure in a suit without a skirt, will lose the status of married women. Her young husband Dmitry Ivanov filed for divorce. He registered a claim with the court for dissolution of marriage 2 Oct.
We will remind, coach of squash Dmitry Ivanov was the fifth husband of Lolita. Nine years, the couple got married and signed a prenup. So the divorce process should go without problems.
Lolita first talked about dissonance in a family in the summer, at the festival “New wave” in Sochi, when burst into tears on stage. Then the singer announced that he and Dmitry took a break and left, but she hoped to improve relations.
But this time, it turns out that Dmitry was already smitten with another. He lived with Lolita and year met the owner of a beauty salon Olga Guliyeva. Recently Dmitry appeared with her at a friend’s wedding in Lithuania. They say grief-her husband kept a mistress for money, Romantic.
Palladium while the decision of the husband did not comment.
