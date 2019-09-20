Now women can legally go Topless in six States
In the message, published Thursday, says that the decision of the city of Colorado to stop a lawsuit forbidding women to appear in public Topless, in fact legalized a statement about risky fashion in six Western States.
NBC News reports that officials in Fort Collins, Colorado, decided not to continue to challenge the Federal court’s decision that the ban on Topless in the city is tantamount to unconstitutional discrimination.
The city argued that the lifting of the ban will lead to the fact that women will like this “to March in front of elementary schools or to swim Topless in public pool”, the report says.
The city authorities decided that they would not appeal the decision, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on litigation, according to NBC.
According to the report, the decision not to promote the appeal effectively legitimizes such practices in six States covered by the 10th circuit court.
Thanks to this decision, women can now go Topless in Colorado, Kansas, new Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.