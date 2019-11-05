‘Now you die’: 92-year-old woman was found with a family that was saved during the Holocaust
92-year-old Greek woman could not hold back tears when he met a group of brothers and sisters, whom she saved during the Holocaust — the family brought more than a dozen descendants.
After an emotional meeting Sunday in Jerusalem, where she was presented the young generation of the family Mordecai that Dina and her sister helped to protect more than 75 years ago, Melpomeni said that now she can “quietly die,” writes New York Post.
“Now we are one big happy family, all thanks to the fact that they saved us,” Sarah said Yanai, who is now 86 years old and she’s the oldest of 7 saved brothers and sisters.
The family of Mordechai lived in Veria, Greece, where the Nazis exterminated almost the entire Jewish community during the Second world war.
Dean, then a teenager, and her two sisters took the family of 7 people in about 1944, put them in a private one-bedroom house on the outskirts of the city.
“They fed us, they gave us medicine, they gave us protection, they washed our clothes,’ said Yossi Mor, who is now 77 years old. He was a baby when he hid. — DIN was very fond of me.”
During that terrible time, one of the children, 6-year-old boy named Shmuel, became very ill and was taken to the hospital, despite the risk of exposing his identity. In the hospital he died.
Shortly thereafter someone named Dina and her sisters. However, they helped the family to flee in different directions, giving them the latest clothes, though they were poor orphans.
Ani went to the forest, another brother ran to the mountains, and their mother fled with the two youngest surviving children.
After the liberation, the family was reunited and moved to Israel.
Although Moore and Yanay found his Savior in Greece many years ago, they introduced to Dean with the younger generations — the brothers and sisters there were four dozen descendants.
More than 27,000 people who were not Jews but helped rescue Jews during the Holocaust, including about 355 people from Greece, was recognized by Israel as “Righteous among the Nations”.
The revered names engraved in the Hall of names, Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, where he held a reunion. It is believed that only several hundred of these people are still alive.