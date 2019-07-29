NTV, the court threatened anyone who will show a failed trailer Russian TV series “Chernobyl”
After the trailer Russian TV series “Chernobyl” from NTV was criticized by Internet users, company started to send demands about the removal of the roller from the network and face the court.
As reported by “Fontanka”, the broadcaster declared “copyright infringement”, and strikes (locks) received some bloggers.
In particular, Ilya Maddison, who has previously released an overview trailer of “Chernobyl”, said that in his memory this is the first time: “Never, ever saw the strikes-per-view trailer for the first time”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the TV Series “Chernobyl” from HBO was the most popular in history. Its rating is 9.6 on a 10 point scale on the website IMDB.com that is considered the most comprehensive information base in the field of film and television.
