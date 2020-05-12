Nuclear power plants reduce power to a historic low
May 12, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The power generating capacity of Ukrainian power plants may 10 fell to the lowest in the history of the indicator of 7.41 thousand MW.
It is only 53% of the total capacity of nuclear power of Ukraine fell 13.84 thousand MW — sends Wave with reference to Nashi Groshi.
It is noted that this is the lowest in 5 years, nuclear power capacity as of the second week of may at the maximum power consumption.
The trend to reduce nuclear capacity also show consumption data, which were taken every second Saturday of may for several years.
In addition, the decline of nuclear capacity occurs on the background of a General decline in electricity consumption in Ukraine due to the reduction of production as a result of the global epidemic of coronavirus.