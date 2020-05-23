Nuclear race to global warming problems that the world forgot due to coronavirus
Pandemic Covid-19 overshadowed many of the serious problems still facing humanity, but to solve them sooner or later still have, writes BBC.
This is not surprising: the epidemic has affected the whole world, it threatens people’s lives, it raises many questions concerning not only the fight against the epidemic in the narrow sense but also all of society.
Some problems, dropped out because of a coronavirus from the agenda, to be tackled later. Others remain relevant or become more intractable.
Some governments use the fact that all the focus is on Covid-19, to push their long-standing intentions.
Here are the five main problems that somehow have to do in the coming weeks and months.
The threat of a new nuclear arms race
The validity of the Russian-American Treaty on strategic arms reduction (start-3) will expire in early February next year. This is the last big agreement on arms control, inherited from the cold war era.
It may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, but the time it is just nothing.
If this does not happen, there are real concerns that in the absence of checks and the lack of transparency will begin a new nuclear arms race. The danger increases due to the development of new secret weapons like hypersonic missiles, able to maneuver in flight.
To develop a new, comprehensive document in time no longer exists. Russia is showing signs of readiness to renew the agreement, which is legally easy.
However, the administration of U.S. President Donald trump intends to withdraw from the agreement if it does not include China, and with Beijing cannot be seen to that no desire.
So, if Washington at the last minute will not change their views or the White house will not come a new host, the system start will become a thing of the past.
The growth of tension around Iran
The scandal arising from US withdrawal from the agreement in 2015 on the Iranian atom, known as the Joint comprehensive plan of action that will aggravate her more.
Remains in force UN embargo on supplies to Iran of several types of modern weapons. Its validity ends on 18th October this year. U.S. seeks renewal. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said of the dire consequences of such a step.
However, Russia is likely to veto it. In this case, the White house intends to seek European allies giving effect to clause of the contract in 2015, providing for the resumption of large-scale economic sanctions against Iran in case of its failure to comply with the agreement.
In may 2018, the United States withdrew from the “plan of action” and since then, increasing pressure on Tehran. The Iranians in response violated many clauses, though not always irreversible manner.
Emerges a rather unusual picture: US under threat of sanctions demand Iran to abide by the agreement from which they came. As one senior official in the Obama administration, and want to have the cake and eat it too.
In the end, America’s relationship with Iran will be even worse, and with European allies likely friction. While the current embargo on arms supplies still have not forced Iran to change their behavior in the middle East and did not impact significantly on its ability to arm customers.
Brakcet: still on the agenda
Many have almost forgotten this word.
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking: the transition period during which Britain and the EU need to agree on future relations, ends on December 31.
The beginning of the talks were at a preliminary stage, and now almost hanging in the air. The government of Boris Johnson did not even hint at the possibility of prolonging them after the New year.
Pandemic coronavirus has created a new situation: all face the economic downturn, from which have come out over the years.
Finally, the British, this topic is just tired.
The first reaction of the EU to the crisis with Covid-19 presented the block in not very favorable light, although in recent years the ranks of the EU rallied. Britain here, too, can not serve as a good example.
The United Kingdom leaves the EU in a tense situation of recession and less friendly world. Does it increase the tendency of both sides to compromise?
Yet the parties have not found common language. Brussels insists on the fact that close economic ties, a huge volume of trade, vital to both parties, should be retained, and for this Britain needs to follow certain EU rules to guarantee the fairness of competition.
London says that Brussels still may not realize that the United Kingdom is now a fully independent state which does not intend to sacrifice any part of this independence.
Stalled while negotiations on specific key areas, e.g., fisheries.
And then London will have to answer to other economic and diplomatic issues. To what extent to associate myself with America? How far can you go in opposition to China?
Now the choice is tougher than would have been yesterday.
Climate
The pandemic can be seen as a testing ground to test the ability of the world community together to solve, perhaps the most ambitious and complex global problem — climate change.
With regard to international cooperation, the experience left very ambiguous. And difficulties that will remain even after the epidemic is just gonna complicate shit.
The UN conference on climate change, which was to be held in Glasgow in November, have been postponed for next year. But, of course, not only in the resumption of the negotiating process.
How to change the state of mind? Returns whether the previous sense of importance and urgency? How the new world order will facilitate rapid progress in the climate area? These questions are still waiting for a response.
Hunger
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of hungry people in the world could double, warns the global network to combat food crises.
As reported in the published on April 21 the annual report of the organization in 2019 resulted in a record number of people facing severe food shortages — 135 000 000 people in 55 countries and territories. According to forecasts, in 2020 they will be almost twice that — 265 000 000.
Malaria and polio
April 29, the world health organization (who) warned that the mortality rate among children worldwide is expected to rise as the pandemic coronavirus causes some countries to temporarily discontinue vaccination against other deadly diseases such as polio.
“At least 21 countries reported the shortage of vaccines as a result of the quarantine, designed to slow the spread of the pandemic Covid-19, said who Director-General Dr tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press conference at the headquarters office in Geneva. — The tragic reality is that as a result, children die”.
Tuberculosis
Studies show that due to the fact that all attention is focused on the coronavirus, undiagnosed and untreated cases of tuberculosis will result in the death of 1.4 million people. Head of global partnership in combating tuberculosis (TB) said that according to research, millions of people are expected to develop TB disease as a result of restrictions due Covid-19.
Against the background of the coronavirus pandemic of tuberculosis cases go undiagnosed, and many patients do not receive treatment during the quarantine. It takes a global effort to combat tuberculosis for five to eight years.
