Nude Vera Brezhneva said that like her husband (photo)

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhneva, who recently told the Russian media about the secrets of her beauty, boasted a Nude photo.

The picture in which she poses nearly naked, but in shoes, the actress has published in his Instagram.

“My husband says I am the most beautiful in the morning when I have messy hair and not a single gram of cosmetics. He likes it when we’re alone and I have no clothes, and he couldn’t care less if I have abs. And recently he sent me one photo with the caption: “This photo should be send into space. So the aliens immediately fell in love with men…” After these words I really feel the most beautiful in the world, no matter if I have wrinkles or not.” @voguerussia @voguerussiabeauty @meladzemusic #VeraforVogue #Vera #Vogue

This photo she illustrated a fragment of an interview for the Russian gloss, which told that her husband (composer and producer Konstantin Meladze) loves the woman without make-up, especially in the morning.

Fans of Vera Brezhneva said that her husband’s rights, but also made a lot of compliments. They noted that the husband was influenced by the beauty and confidence of his wife.

With the right man, I feel 1000%“—write to the network.

Earlier, Konstantin Meladze suspected cheating wife, caught him in the arms of a stranger blonde.

