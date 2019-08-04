Numb hands: why carpal tunnel syndrome develops and what to do with it
When a person performs some kind of minor and repetitive work with your hands, they can be numbing. The most common example in the modern world — computer. Typing on the keyboard can turn into a nightmare. This pathology is called the tunnel (or carpal tunnel) syndrome. What it is, why numb hands and how to deal with illness, tell Magicforum.
What is carpal tunnel syndrome
Pathology refers to the neuropathy. In other words, they are diseases which are closely related to lesion of peripheral nerve. Neurological disease is accompanied by prolonged pain and numbness of fingers. Tunnel syndrome happens due to the compression of the median nerve between the bones, the transverse carpal ligament and the tendons of the muscles of the wrist.
Very often carpal tunnel syndrome affects women of older age. It is also called occupational disease. Inherent in the workers who perform monotonous flexor-extensor movements of the brush. Such actions produce sign-language interpreters, pianists, the typists, cyclists, drummers, artists, cashiers.
Women suffer from this disease more often. This is because they have anatomically the size of the carpal tunnel smaller. In addition, this syndrome can occur during pregnancy. The reason is the swelling of soft tissues.
Risk factors
The main risk factor for RSI (or carpal tunnel syndrome) is a long monotonous work. In this state, the hand will go numb much faster and stronger.
Other factors that increase the risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome are different diseases. For example, injuries, damage to the wrist, hormonal remedies, diabetes, obesity, hormone disruption, space-occupying lesions at the wrist.
Often on the development of tunnel syndrome influenced by Smoking, professional sport, hypothermia, fever.
Symptoms tunnel syndrome
The most common symptom is numbness in the hands and fingers. When performing routine cases it may increase. Even driving a car or cleaning the house will cause unbearable pain. But the numbness is temporary.
However, further progression of the disease will lead to the fact that there will be pain, burning, tingling. These signs can worsen at night. Even the slightest movement of damaged brushes can cause severe pain.
Patients people have the desire to shake his hand. This measure could ease the condition. However, to remove the cause it will not help.
Also people may notice weakness in the limbs, can’t hold objects in his hands. If a strong narrowing of the channel of the wrist gets stiff, and then may form a muscular dystrophy of the hand. The pain in this case will only get stronger.
In addition, the symptoms can be insomnia, irritability, decreased sensitivity of the Palmar surface of the brush, the brush swelling, redness of the wrist, palm, first, second and third fingers
Note that carpal tunnel syndrome is not life threatening. However, its quality may be spoiled. Because in no case do not leave it unattended.
Diagnosis
To diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome, it is possible to carry out simple tests.
1. Postukivanie the joints of the fingers of a healthy hand on the inside of the wrist. Tunnel syndrome it will cause numbness and pain in the fingers.
2. Squeeze a healthy hand of the patient. Will appear the same symptoms.
3. Bend the brush 90 degrees. If you have carpal tunnel syndrome, the symptoms gets worse or manifest.
In healthy people, the symptoms can also occur, but this will need to wait at least a minute. The patient, they will appear immediately.
4. Mingetty test: Place the cuff from the device for measuring pressure, between the elbow joint and the wrist. Then build up pressure and hold for about a minute. If at that time will manifest the symptoms, it indicates tunnel syndrome.
5. Raise your hand up and hold a minute. If positive, the signs will not be slow in coming.
6. Connect the pinky and thumb. With available tunnel syndrome will make it difficult.
7. Shake brush. If you have a disease, it will bring relief.
He found carpal tunnel syndrome? Contact your doctor who will prescribe proper treatment.
Treatment and prevention
In the treatment tunnel syndrome can be used conservative methods. Typically, this is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, diuretics, muscle relaxants, vitamins, nicotinic acid.
Sometimes you can apply a warming ointment, fixing bandage, compresses with Dimexidum and water.
To medication your doctor may add physical therapy, for example, electrophoresis, reflexology, magnetic therapy, laser therapy, nanoelectrochemistry or physical therapy.
At serious stage of the disease may require surgery. It involves cutting the ligament compressing the median nerve. But even then relapses. Therefore, it is important to adhere to preventive measures.
Prevention involves first reduction of the load on the brush. You may need to take sick leave or even change jobs. It is also important to avoid precipitating factors, trauma of the soft tissues, adhere to moderate exercise. In this case, it is ideal walking, swimming, yoga. While working at the computer it is necessary to organize the place. For example, to correctly correlate the height of the chair to the table, the distance of the eye to monitor. At work it is necessary to take a break every few hours and periodically change the position of the body.
