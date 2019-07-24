Numerological horoscope for August 2019
According to numerology, the world is ruled by numbers and digits. So in August you were only waiting for a resounding victory, and the trouble passed you by, try to follow the advice of experts.
August will be held under the auspices of the number 3. This is a very positive and truly deep in the energy plan, the number that helps people find answers to spiritual questions, engage in spiritual practices to improve self-confidence. August will be quite favorable month for love and to find new sources of inspiration.
Finance and work in August
In the financial arena three plays a significant role because it helps people to develop their talents, to find motivation. Three dislikes pettiness and eternal pursuit of profits. It helps people to open up creatively, so we recommend to devote more time to Hobbies, and to apply an unusual approach to a familiar work.
This does not mean that in late summer will carry only those who are engaged in creativity and creative activities. Troika will help in making important decisions in the search for innovative exits from unpleasant situations.
With the large expenses it is better to wait. Money will love the peace and accumulation, saving and caution. For trips to the store better to make a list of products and also keep track of how much you spend and on what. If an expensive purchase is forced, you can use the plot for a successful purchase. This year was favourable for the solution of legal problems, transactions, finding a new job.
Home in August
At the beginning of the month experts recommend to do a General cleaning, and all the remaining time to maintain the established order. The Troika does not like chaos, confusion, clutter in the house. She needs a clean to fully maximize their positive potential and to help people.
In August it will be possible to invite home guests, arrange comfortable Seating and party with friends, relatives, colleagues. Home atmosphere at the end of the summer will be able to charge you with positive energy.
Love and relationship
Experts suggest to get rid of resentment in your heart. They cause hatred and destructive act on the love luck. The most useful skill in August — the ability to forget things. This will allow not to revel in irritation, and focus on what’s important in life.
This time, mutual assistance, empathy, and teamwork. People will bring business together with adventure. Good luck in the period of the reign of the Troika, also on the side of those who are looking for a mate. It’s the perfect time for romance, flirt, transfer relations to a higher level. Preferably more time to spend with family and loved ones.
Mood and health
In addition to cleanliness in the home, will need also spiritual purity. Positive energy flow is blocked in these times when there in a bad mood. We need to strive for domestic harmony, to eradicate resentment and negativity within yourself.
It is important to rest more and change the situation. Experts in the field of numerology are advised not to go to extremes: do not overexert at work, but do not dawdle more than needed. Should be more time to devote to your busy schedule, not to postpone anything indefinitely.