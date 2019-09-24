Numerological horoscope for October 2019
Numerology studies the influence of numbers on our lives and energy. Horoscope for the month of October will tell how the numbers will affect us this month and how to avoid problems in any field.
In October to rule the world is the number Five. His energy is calm and measured, but it has its flaws. For example, the number 5 can provoke the appearance of vanity and desire for power. This means that in financial and love spheres may escalate the competition. Remember that the law of attraction is working non-stop, so keep believing in yourself and not doubt your success.
Home in October
Household chores can be a bit limiting. Enough to do light cleaning in a timely manner to restore order. The main thing — not to get out once a week and to maintain cleanliness every day. Five likes everything in its place.
In October a great success is waiting for freelancers who work at home, because your energy will become very creative. To create a working environment will be much easier than usual, as well as tune in to the work.
Finances and work
Five is the symbol of creative energy, so in October the big financial fortune is waiting for representatives of creative professions. It also helps to adapt to new conditions, so we can safely change jobs, to go on a long trip. Many people will improve memory, so you can deal with acquiring new knowledge and skills to begin training.
Five dislikes when a person combines several jobs in one. This number like consistency, caution and order. It is not against expensive purchases, but only if they are deliberate and necessary.
Five breaks all the patterns and limitations, so great luck awaits all who are engaged in creative work. For other professions lateral thinking will also be useful: it will help to find a quick solution to the problem. Sometimes it is necessary to go beyond the normal to succeed in something. October is just such a time.
Love and relationship in October 2019
In love many of us will wait for the need for choice. Universe can provide two ways, both of which are partly correct. The problem of dilemmas a love of nature is that the more one thinks over how to act, the harder it is to make a choice. No need to hesitate to follow the sixth sense.
Five is the patron Saint of parents, warmth and comfort. Dedicate more time to household, children, parents. Help loved ones with their dreams and concerns. In difficult times use the plots from quarrels and scandals: they help to maintain balance and not to freak out for no reason.
Mood and health
In October, it is advisable to visit new places, to excitement, to travel. New emotions and change of scenery will benefit, because October is the perfect time for people who want to bring into your life some zest. Five likes change and pushing people to the combat routine.
In October, it all depends in most cases from ourselves. It’s the perfect time to engage in Hobbies, to have fun and make plans for the future.