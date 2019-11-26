Nurmagomedov and Ferguson signed the contract on carrying out of the championship fight UFC
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Winner of the title of world champion of the UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) will defend his belt against American Tony Ferguson (25-3).
The fight will take place on 18 April 2020 in Brooklyn, said the Manager of the Russian Ali Abdelaziz.
“Champion has signed a contract to fight with Tony Ferguson. “Eagle” will fight in Brooklyn on April 18, it’s all for the fans,” said the functionary in your Instagram.
In his last fight, the 31-year-old Nurmagomedov choke in the third round defeated Dustin Pare and defended the title of the champion of UFC in the lightweight division.